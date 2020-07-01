Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Bills Curbing Basic Freedoms Advance

Click to expand Image Protesters at a free speech rally in Bishkek on June 29 hold up a sign that reads “We need clean reforms!” © 2020 Private (Berlin) – President Sooronbai Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan should veto two laws that are pending his signature on the grounds that they violate the country’s human rights obligations, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament on June 25, 2020 adopted a vague and overbroad law that allows the authorities, without judicial oversight, to order the removal of information officials consider “false” or “inaccurate” from internet platforms. Parliament also…

© Human Rights Watch -


