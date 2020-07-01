Tolerance.ca
Dozens Detained in Russia For Protesting Prosecution of Feminist Activist

Police in Moscow detained 40 people last weekend for holding peaceful protests in solidarity with a young woman who is facing up to six years in prison for running a feminist blog. Click to expand Image Yulia Tsvetkova. © vk/Yulia Tsvetkova On June 9, authorities in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in Russia’s far east, officially charged Yulia Tsvetkova with “pornography dissemination.” Tsvetkova runs a social media group that features artwork depicting vulvas, celebrating female bodies, and protesting taboos around female anatomy and menstruation. Tsvetkova was put under house arrest in…

Human Rights Watch


