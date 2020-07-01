Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths in Custody in India Highlight Police Torture

Click to expand Image 'The custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennix (Fenix), 2020', an illustration by artist Siddhesh Gautam. @bakeryprasad/Instagram India’s Madras High Court on Tuesday said there is sufficient evidence to register a case of murder against police officials who allegedly tortured a father and son to death while in custody. The ruling was based on the men’s injuries, as well as the judicial magistrate’s inquiry report. On June 19, police in Tamil Nadu state detained P. Jayaraj, 60, and his son J. Fenix, 31, allegedly for keeping their mobile phone shop open longer than allowed…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Resiliencia docente ¿Cómo potenciar la calidad educativa en medio de la crisis actual? (Webinar)
~ UNESCO cautions against false certificates claiming to authorize export of African cultural artefacts
~ UN Security Council calls for a global ceasefire to tackle COVID-19
~ Youth activist speaks up for environmental protection at Human Rights Council
~ RSF renews call for justice for Jamal Khashoggi with murder trial set to start in Istanbul
~ Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University and UNESCO sign a Partnership Agreement to develop Futures Literacy
~ Syrian journalist threatened by Assad supporters in Kuala Lumpur
~ Somalia: Somaliland cracks down on media again, closing two TV channels
~ Victims of Draconian Forced Evictions in Guinea Seek Justice
~ Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter