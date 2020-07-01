Tolerance.ca
UN: Environmental Emergency Undermines Children’s Rights

Click to expand Image A forest fire rages in Santo Antonio do Matupi, southern Amazonas state, Brazil, August 27, 2019. © 2019 Associated Press (Geneva) – Governments around the world should place children’s rights at the heart of environmental policies and action, 24 organizations and experts said today. They are publishing a Call to Action as governments gather for the United Nations Human Rights Council’s annual meeting on the rights of the child.  “The time is ripe for governments to act on the environmental emergency that threatens children’s rights and future generations,” said…

© Human Rights Watch -


