Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Florida Imposes Forced Parental Consent for Abortion

Click to expand Image Opponents of Florida's "parental consent" bill gather for a press conference at the Capitol in Tallahasee, January 22, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Aileen Perilla Two days after the United States Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that would have limited access to abortion, a harmful new abortion restriction is going into effect in Florida. The law requires anyone under 18 to get consent from a parent or legal guardian before having an abortion. Most young people under 18 voluntarily involve a parent or another trusted adult in their abortion decision, even if the…

