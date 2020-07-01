Tolerance.ca
Bangladesh: Repeal Abusive Law Used in Crackdown on Critics

Click to expand Image Journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol was arrested on May 3, 2020, after being forcibly disappeared for 53 days. © 2020 @whereiskajol campaign (New York) – Bangladesh authorities are using the abusive Digital Security Act to harass and indefinitely detain activists, journalists, and others critical of the government and its political leadership, Human Rights Watch said today. The administration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed should immediately take steps to amend or repeal the law to protect freedom of speech. “Bangladesh authorities are flouting the rule of law,…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Resiliencia docente ¿Cómo potenciar la calidad educativa en medio de la crisis actual? (Webinar)
~ UNESCO cautions against false certificates claiming to authorize export of African cultural artefacts
~ UN Security Council calls for a global ceasefire to tackle COVID-19
~ Youth activist speaks up for environmental protection at Human Rights Council
~ RSF renews call for justice for Jamal Khashoggi with murder trial set to start in Istanbul
~ Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University and UNESCO sign a Partnership Agreement to develop Futures Literacy
~ Syrian journalist threatened by Assad supporters in Kuala Lumpur
~ Somalia: Somaliland cracks down on media again, closing two TV channels
~ Victims of Draconian Forced Evictions in Guinea Seek Justice
~ Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights
