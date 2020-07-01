Tolerance.ca
Syrian Refugee Children Are Still Being Robbed of an Education

Click to expand Image Hanan, a Syrian refugee in Jordan, created learning ‘blocks’ for her children from discarded cigarette cases. © 2020 Amanda Bailly for Human Rights Watch June 30 was possibly the most important day of 2020 for Syrian refugee children. At the annual pledging conference for the “Future of Syria and the Region,” dozens of governments and multilateral donors pledged US$7.7 billion in humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees over the next two years. But how much of that funding goes to schooling for Syrian children – who have been “robbed of their right to a decent education,”…

