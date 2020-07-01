Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prosecutors in Russia Object to Parole for Jehovah’s Witness

Click to expand Image Dennis Christensen (behind the windows) talks with his interpreter at the Zheleznodorzhy District Court in Oryol, January 28, 2019 © 2019 Human Rights Watch Everything seemed to be in place for Dennis Christensen to leave a Russian prison in early July. On June 23, a judge paroled him, after he served half of a 6-year sentence, while also ordering him to pay a 400,00 ruble (US$5,714) fine. Mr. Christensen was indefensibly prosecuted on charges of “extremism” because of the way he practices religion as a Jehovah’s Witness. Today, Christensen’s lawyer, Anton Bogdanov,…

© Human Rights Watch -


