Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council calls for a global ceasefire to tackle COVID-19

After months of negotiations, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution demanding a 90-day “humanitarian pause” in conflicts worldwide to allow states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Youth activist speaks up for environmental protection at Human Rights Council
~ RSF renews call for justice for Jamal Khashoggi with murder trial set to start in Istanbul
~ Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University and UNESCO sign a Partnership Agreement to develop Futures Literacy
~ Syrian journalist threatened by Assad supporters in Kuala Lumpur
~ Somalia: Somaliland cracks down on media again, closing two TV channels
~ Victims of Draconian Forced Evictions in Guinea Seek Justice
~ Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights
~ Canada: Bring Home ISIS Suspects and Relatives from Syria
~ Working Toward a Stronger International Criminal Court
~ UN: Act on Broad Expert Call Denouncing China Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter