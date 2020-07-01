Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF renews call for justice for Jamal Khashoggi with murder trial set to start in Istanbul

NewsWith a new murder trial set to open in Istanbul on 3 July, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) renews call for justice for the assassination of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi. RSF is filing to become a civil party in the case and will monitor court proceedings. Following a miscarriage of justice in the Saudi courts, the Turkish proceedings now represent the best chance of holding Khashoggi’s killers to account.Starting at 10 am local time on 3 July in Istanbul’s main Çağlayan court, 20 Saudi nationals are expected to be tried in absentia in connection with the killing of Saudi columnist Jamal…

© Reporters without borders -


