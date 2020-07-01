Tolerance.ca
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University and UNESCO sign a Partnership Agreement to develop Futures Literacy

~ Syrian journalist threatened by Assad supporters in Kuala Lumpur
~ Somalia: Somaliland cracks down on media again, closing two TV channels
~ Victims of Draconian Forced Evictions in Guinea Seek Justice
~ Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights
~ Canada: Bring Home ISIS Suspects and Relatives from Syria
~ Working Toward a Stronger International Criminal Court
~ UN: Act on Broad Expert Call Denouncing China Abuses
~ Record Number of Countries on US Child Soldier Blacklist
~ Philippines Police Crack Down on LGBT Protest
~ Azerbaijan: Silk, honey and saffron soothe sting of life in times of COVID-19
