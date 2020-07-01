Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian journalist threatened by Assad supporters in Kuala Lumpur

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned for the safety of a Syrian journalist living in self-imposed exile in Malaysia who is being threatened by Syrian activists loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and who, at the same time, is facing possible expulsion because he cannot renew his expired residence permit.Sam Alebrahim used to be an independent journalist based in Deraa, in southern Syria.

© Reporters without borders


