Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Somaliland cracks down on media again, closing two TV channels

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns last week’s arbitrary closures and bans on two popular privately-owned TV stations in Hargeisa, the capital of northwestern Somalia’s self-proclaimed independent republic of Somaliland, where media and journalists are constantly persecuted.

© Reporters without borders


