Human Rights Observatory

'I can’t breathe': The refrain that reignited a movement

“I can’t breathe" Three words uttered by George Floyd as his life was extinguished beneath the knee of a police officer in the USA have again become a rallying cry for racial justice and police reform in the U.S. and across the globe. The last time these words sparked an uprising, they were cried out by Eric Garner as he was killed by police in New York City in 2014. In a showing of historic solidarity- the likes of which have not been seen since the days of the US’ Civil Rights Movement- millions of diverse crowds have taken to the streets for weeks, protesting, chanting, kneeling, and demanding…

© Amnesty International -


