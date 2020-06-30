Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victims of Draconian Forced Evictions in Guinea Seek Justice

Click to expand Image Rubble of demolished homes in the Dar-Es-Salam neighborhood of Conakry, Guinea’s capital, on June 8, 2019. © 2019 Human Rights Watch. More than a year after losing their homes, thousands of victims of brutal forced evictions in Guinea have yet to receive compensation, alternative housing, or any other form of redress. Between February and March 2019, Guinea’s Ministry for Towns and Planning oversaw a spate of demolitions in the Kaporo-Rails, Kipe 2, Dimesse neighborhoods of Conakry, Guinea’s capital to make way for new embassies and business offices. Analysis of…

~ Bachelet renews call for accountability in Philippines war on illegal drugs
~ Azerbaijan: Silk, honey & saffron soothe sting of life in times of COVID-19
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi in Uttar Pradesh, India
~ Tsunami preparedness in the Indian Ocean continues to progress
~ Tehran court sentences AmadNews editor Rouhollah Zam to death
~ Independent Brazilian media bridge gaps left by the government and ensure access to reliable information during the Covid-19 crisis
~ Germany should use its EU presidency to reinforce press freedom
~ Cameroon: Journalist accused of secessionism detained for six months
~ Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels IV Conference, 30 June 2020
~ Draft Principles on Stakeholder Interaction with Families of Missing Migrants
