Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights

Click to expand Image Daily wage laborers and people without homes wait to receive free food during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. © 2020 Danish Siddiqui/Reuters The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to have long lasting economic and social impacts and disproportionally harm those who were already economically or socially vulnerable before the crisis, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. Human rights should be at the center of governments’ short, medium, and long-term economic responses…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Bachelet renews call for accountability in Philippines war on illegal drugs
~ Azerbaijan: Silk, honey & saffron soothe sting of life in times of COVID-19
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi in Uttar Pradesh, India
~ Tsunami preparedness in the Indian Ocean continues to progress
~ Tehran court sentences AmadNews editor Rouhollah Zam to death
~ Independent Brazilian media bridge gaps left by the government and ensure access to reliable information during the Covid-19 crisis
~ Germany should use its EU presidency to reinforce press freedom
~ Cameroon: Journalist accused of secessionism detained for six months
~ Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels IV Conference, 30 June 2020
~ Draft Principles on Stakeholder Interaction with Families of Missing Migrants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter