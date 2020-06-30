Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Act on Broad Expert Call Denouncing China Abuses

Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (Geneva) – United Nations member countries should immediately respond to the unprecedented call by UN human rights experts to examine the Chinese government’s human rights record, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN Human Rights Council, whose 44th session is slated to begin on June 30, 2020, should address these issues as a matter of priority. On June 26, 50…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Bachelet renews call for accountability in Philippines war on illegal drugs
~ Azerbaijan: Silk, honey & saffron soothe sting of life in times of COVID-19
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi in Uttar Pradesh, India
~ Tsunami preparedness in the Indian Ocean continues to progress
~ Tehran court sentences AmadNews editor Rouhollah Zam to death
~ Independent Brazilian media bridge gaps left by the government and ensure access to reliable information during the Covid-19 crisis
~ Germany should use its EU presidency to reinforce press freedom
~ Cameroon: Journalist accused of secessionism detained for six months
~ Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels IV Conference, 30 June 2020
~ Draft Principles on Stakeholder Interaction with Families of Missing Migrants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter