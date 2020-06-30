Tolerance.ca
Record Number of Countries on US Child Soldier Blacklist

Click to expand Image Rebel child soldiers gather in Gumuruk, as they prepare to hand over their weapons at a demobilization ceremony in Jonglei State, eastern South Sudan, January 27, 2015. © 2015 Reuters/Katy Migiro Last week the United States State Department named more countries than ever before – 14 – in its latest annual list of governments responsible for the recruitment and use of children as soldiers. Cameroon, Libya, and Nigeria were added this year, joining repeat offenders such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Non-state…

