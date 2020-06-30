Tolerance.ca
Philippines Police Crack Down on LGBT Protest

Click to expand Image Police arrest protesters during a Pride march in Manila, Philippines, June 26, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Gerard Carreon On June 26, police in Manila arrested at least 20 people at an LGBT Pride event protesting an anti-terrorism bill that threatens rule of law in the Philippines. The police did not explain why they were arresting the protesters, only telling them that their actions were prohibited by law. There were no allegations of violence. The protesters were subsequently charged under the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases (2019) and the Public Assembly Act…

