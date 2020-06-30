Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi in Uttar Pradesh, India

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Tsunami preparedness in the Indian Ocean continues to progress
~ Tehran court sentences AmadNews editor Rouhollah Zam to death
~ Independent Brazilian media bridge gaps left by the government and ensure access to reliable information during the Covid-19 crisis
~ Germany should use its EU presidency to reinforce press freedom
~ Cameroon: Journalist accused of secessionism detained for six months
~ Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels IV Conference, 30 June 2020
~ Draft Principles on Stakeholder Interaction with Families of Missing Migrants
~ Nearly a fifth of world's ocean floor now mapped
~ Lebanese judge tries to ban media from quoting US ambassador
~ Cambodian journalist jailed for two Facebook posts critical of Hun Sen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter