Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Germany should use its EU presidency to reinforce press freedom
~ Cameroon: Journalist accused of secessionism detained for six months
~ Supporting the future of Syria and the region - Brussels IV Conference, 30 June 2020
~ Draft Principles on Stakeholder Interaction with Families of Missing Migrants
~ Nearly a fifth of world's ocean floor now mapped
~ Lebanese judge tries to ban media from quoting US ambassador
~ Cambodian journalist jailed for two Facebook posts critical of Hun Sen
~ Syria: As economic crisis bites, lack of humanitarian access costs lives every day
~ Harmful practices rob women and girls of ‘right to reach their full potential’
~ RSF: “Let’s not allow Beijing to stifle press freedom in Hong Kong”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter