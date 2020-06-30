Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanese judge tries to ban media from quoting US ambassador

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a Lebanese judge’s ban on media interviews with US ambassador Dorothy Shea after she criticized the Shia Islamist political party Hezbollah in an interview. The ban constitutes unacceptable meddling in the media, RSF said, stressing pluralism’s importance for press freedom.Shortly after the Saudi-owned media outlet Al-Hadath broadcast the interview with Shea on 27 June, a judge i

