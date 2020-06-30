Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian journalist jailed for two Facebook posts critical of Hun Sen

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the European Union to toughen its sanctions against Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government in Cambodia after a third journalist in three months was arrested for “inciting chaos.”The latest victim is Ros Sokhet, the publisher of the Cheat Khmer (“Khmer Nation”) newspaper,

© Reporters without borders -


