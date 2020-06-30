Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: As economic crisis bites, lack of humanitarian access costs lives every day

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Lebanese judge tries to ban media from quoting US ambassador
~ Cambodian journalist jailed for two Facebook posts critical of Hun Sen
~ Harmful practices rob women and girls of ‘right to reach their full potential’
~ RSF: “Let’s not allow Beijing to stifle press freedom in Hong Kong”
~ Hong Kong government must end its attack on public media independence
~ China: National security law must not become a weapon of fear
~ Syria: Protesters Describe Beatings, Arrests
~ Operational Update on Syria: Maintaining vital support to the most vulnerable in times of COVID-19, while bracing for increased needs
~ Israel’s illegal annexation plans for Palestine, ‘disastrous’ for wider Middle East – Bachelet
~ Alliance for Multilateralism backs working group on infodemics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter