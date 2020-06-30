Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harmful practices rob women and girls of ‘right to reach their full potential’

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Lebanese judge tries to ban media from quoting US ambassador
~ Cambodian journalist jailed for two Facebook posts critical of Hun Sen
~ Syria: As economic crisis bites, lack of humanitarian access costs lives every day
~ RSF: “Let’s not allow Beijing to stifle press freedom in Hong Kong”
~ Hong Kong government must end its attack on public media independence
~ China: National security law must not become a weapon of fear
~ Syria: Protesters Describe Beatings, Arrests
~ Operational Update on Syria: Maintaining vital support to the most vulnerable in times of COVID-19, while bracing for increased needs
~ Israel’s illegal annexation plans for Palestine, ‘disastrous’ for wider Middle East – Bachelet
~ Alliance for Multilateralism backs working group on infodemics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter