Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Protesters Describe Beatings, Arrests

Click to expand Image People hold up banners at a protest in Sweida on June 9, 2020. © Suwayda 24 (Beirut) – Syrian security forces responded to a protest in the city of Sweida on June 15 by beating and arresting protesters demonstrating against the government’s failure to address the country’s economic meltdown, Human Rights Watch said today. The Syrian government should immediately release all those detained for their peaceful protests. The protests started on June 7, 2020, when between 50 and 100 people congregated in front of the governorate center to protest deteriorating living…

© Human Rights Watch -


