Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Kuwait: Third High-Level Policy Dialogue Joint Statement
~ Kuwait: High-level Policy Dialogue Explores COVID-19 Humanitarian Challenges
~ Nearly half of UN member countries have obstructed coronavirus coverage
~ Call for Nominations 2020-2021 for the UNESCO/Emir Jaber al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah Prize for Digital Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities
~ Turkmenistan Denies Apparent Covid-19 Outbreak
~ Bangladesh Arrests Teenage Child for Criticizing Prime Minister
~ ASEAN: Overhaul Regional Response to Rohingya Crisis
~ Jordan: Secondary School Gap for Syrian Refugee Kids
~ Canada, Ontario Need to Address Toxic Legacy
~ Ukraine: Trapped in a War Zone for Lacking a Smartphone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter