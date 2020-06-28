Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkmenistan Denies Apparent Covid-19 Outbreak

Click to expand Image Entrance to the Niyazov Medical Center in Ashgabat, one of Turkmenistan's top medical facilities, June 2020. © 2020 Chronicles of Turkmenistan (Berlin) – Turkmenistan authorities are jeopardizing public health by denying an apparent outbreak of the coronavirus, Human Rights Watch said today. Officials claim there are no Covid-19 cases, silence health workers, and do not promote social distancing and other preventative measures. The Turkmen government should urgently gather and publicize data about the course of the disease in the country, make testing widely available,…

© Human Rights Watch -


