Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Arrests Teenage Child for Criticizing Prime Minister

Click to expand Image Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets with officials in Tokyo, May 29, 2019. © 2019 Kyodo via AP Images Bangladesh authorities on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old for “defaming” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed in a Facebook post. It was an especially egregious move in a wave of arbitrary arrests targeting critics of the ruling party with the harsh and vaguely worded Digital Security Act (DSA). Police in Bhaluka, north of Dhaka, told the media that they arrested the child after a local ruling party politician said the boy had “badmouthed … our mother-like…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


