Human Rights Observatory

ASEAN: Overhaul Regional Response to Rohingya Crisis

Click to expand Image Local fishermen help Rohingya asylum seekers as they arrive in North Aceh, Indonesia, June 25, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (Bangkok) – Southeast Asian leaders should urgently adopt concrete plans for addressing the crisis facing ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. Leaders of the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will convene virtually on June 26, 2020, for the 36th ASEAN Summit. Vietnam, as this year’s ASEAN chair, should lead efforts to improve regional cooperation and planning with concerned governments…

More
