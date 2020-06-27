Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Secondary School Gap for Syrian Refugee Kids

(Brussels) – The majority of Syrian refugee children in Jordan don’t have the chance to go to secondary school, close to a decade after Syrian refugees began arriving, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. International donors and humanitarian agencies should work with Jordan and other countries hosting Syrian refugees at this year’s Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region conference on June 30, 2020 to urgently improve access to quality, secondary education for Syrian refugee children. The 61-page report, “‘I Want to Continue to Study’: Barriers to Secondary Education for Syrian…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Palestinian Authority Jails Journalist Again Over Facebook Post
~ France Should Speed Efforts on Workplace Violence
~ Kenya: Wives’ Property Rights Unprotected
~ New Guide Gives Good Advice on Interviewing Rape Survivors
~ Forced Labor Persists in Uzbekistan’s Cotton Fields
~ Trump Administration Doubles Down on Trans Discrimination
~ Russian Court Rules Transgender Woman’s Firing Unlawful
~ Maldives: Extremist Groups Threaten Rights Activists
~ Take Action to Keep Water On in the US
~ Independent UN rights experts call for decisive measures to protect ‘fundamental freedoms’ in China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter