Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada, Ontario Need to Address Toxic Legacy

Click to expand Image Sign entering Grassy Narrows First Nation, in northwestern Ontario, Canada. © 2019 Rachel LaFortune June 27 marks three years since federal and provincial authorities in Ontario, Canada, promised to clean up decades-old mercury contamination. Affected Indigenous residents are still waiting. In the 1960s and early 1970s, a chemical plant dumped around 10 tons of toxic mercury into a river upstream from Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (also known as “Grassy Narrows First Nation”), contaminating culturally important fish the community depends on for food. In…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Palestinian Authority Jails Journalist Again Over Facebook Post
~ France Should Speed Efforts on Workplace Violence
~ Kenya: Wives’ Property Rights Unprotected
~ New Guide Gives Good Advice on Interviewing Rape Survivors
~ Forced Labor Persists in Uzbekistan’s Cotton Fields
~ Trump Administration Doubles Down on Trans Discrimination
~ Russian Court Rules Transgender Woman’s Firing Unlawful
~ Maldives: Extremist Groups Threaten Rights Activists
~ Take Action to Keep Water On in the US
~ Independent UN rights experts call for decisive measures to protect ‘fundamental freedoms’ in China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter