Human Rights Observatory

“Aflamuna” Film Festival Amplifies Queer Voices in Arab Cinema

Click to expand Image Portrait of protagonist from the Moroccan queer film Salvation Army by Abdellah Taïa. In most Arabic-speaking countries, state censorship and pervasive social stigma around lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues often compel talented queer Arab filmmakers to show their films abroad, and not at home. Additionally, wherever in the world LGBT identities are portrayed in the media, these depictions often risk being one dimensional. Seldom are queer and trans people able to portray their lives and experiences, free of stereotypes.   But one regional queer…

