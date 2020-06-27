Tolerance.ca
Giving Gambia a Big Voice on Human Rights

Click to expand Image Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou speaks on the first day of hearings in a case against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, December 10, 2019, as Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks on.  © UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek. Courtesy of the ICJ. Abubacarr Tambadou, who just stepped down as Gambia’s attorney general, was the right man at the right time for the country’s democratic transition. His tenure helped Gambia confront a legacy of abuse…

