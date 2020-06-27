Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chechnya’s Leader Hinders Justice for Domestic Violence Victim

Click to expand Image The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, on December 13, 2011.  © 2011 Government.ru Two weeks ago, Madina Umaeva, 23, died in Russia’s Chechen Republic under suspicious circumstances. She had previously complained to family members about her husband repeatedly beating her. On the day she died, neighbors heard screams from her house and said Madina’s mother-in-law chased away a neighbor who saw Madina lying on the ground in the yard, claiming it was “nothing but theatrics.” Madina’s in-laws buried her in the middle of the night and insisted she suffered…

© Human Rights Watch


