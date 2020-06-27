Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Step Toward Equal Voting Rights for DC Residents

Click to expand Image Washington, DC, Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. ©2020 © AP Photo/Andrew Harnik The US House of Representative’s overwhelming vote today in favor of the admission of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as the 51st US state affirms that Washington, DC residents are entitled to equal voting rights. The House’s vote on H.R. 51 is the first time either chamber of Congress has meaningfully addressed DC residents’ longstanding deprivation of these rights. The district’s non-voting delegate to the House of…

© Human Rights Watch -


