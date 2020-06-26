Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Independent UN rights experts call for decisive measures to protect ‘fundamental freedoms’ in China

~ RSF launches new program to promote the safety of journalists in Brazil and Mexico
~ US –  RSF and American Roots partner to provide protective facemasks to US newsrooms
~ Pride can’t be quarantined: LGBTIQ+ rights in the Americas
~ New scientific training programme on sustainable fisheries launched under the auspices of UNESCO
~ Indonesia: ICRC visits Ibnu Abbas Pesantren, an Islamic boarding school for girls
~ Protecting media freedom and free speech when regulating digital platforms
~ IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt
~ Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response
~ France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria
~ Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System
