Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF launches new program to promote the safety of journalists in Brazil and Mexico

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) Germany is launching a new program to promote the safety of journalists over the next three years.The program will start in Brazil and Mexico, in cooperation with the Mexican human rights NGO Propuesta Cívica and the RSF office for Latin Am

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ US –  RSF and American Roots partner to provide protective facemasks to US newsrooms
~ Pride can’t be quarantined: LGBTIQ+ rights in the Americas
~ New scientific training programme on sustainable fisheries launched under the auspices of UNESCO
~ Indonesia: ICRC visits Ibnu Abbas Pesantren, an Islamic boarding school for girls
~ Protecting media freedom and free speech when regulating digital platforms
~ IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt
~ Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response
~ France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria
~ Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System
~ Egypt: Rights Defender’s Relatives Arrested
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter