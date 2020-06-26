Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian Authority Jails Journalist Again Over Facebook Post

Click to expand Image Journalist Sami al-Sai speaks to Human Rights Watch in 2018 about his detention by the Palestinan Authority the year before. © 2018 Human Rights Watch Few things are more soothing on a hot summer’s day than fresh watermelon. On June 9, Palestinian journalist Sami al-Sai shared on Facebook a video about the sale of watermelons in the West Bank city of Tulkarm that were grown in Jericho. The video contained no apparent political content, but a Tulkarm community Facebook page where residents had posted about corruption and other scandals in the city, some critical of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New scientific training programme on sustainable fisheries launched under the auspices of UNESCO
~ Indonesia: ICRC visits Ibnu Abbas Pesantren, an Islamic boarding school for girls
~ Protecting media freedom and free speech when regulating digital platforms
~ IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt
~ Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response
~ France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria
~ Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System
~ Egypt: Rights Defender’s Relatives Arrested
~ Kosovo: War Crimes Indictment Advances Justice
~ My COVID-19 Story: Peacebuilding Skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter