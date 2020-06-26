Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France Should Speed Efforts on Workplace Violence

Click to expand Image People holding signs against sexual harassment at work protest cuts to France's Ministry of Women's Rights budget, July 21, 2017. © 2017 Jeanne Menjoulet/Flickr “Together, governments and social partners, we say NO to violence and harassment and YES to building a better world of work.” France’s Labour Minister Muriel Pénicaud gave these remarks last year when the International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted landmark global standards to fight violence and harassment at work. France played an important role in negotiating the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention…

