Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forced Labor Persists in Uzbekistan’s Cotton Fields

Click to expand Image Workers load cotton that they have picked onto trucks during the 2016 cotton harvest. © 2016 UGF Uzbekistan has made important strides in reducing the use of forced labor in its cotton sector but has yet to eliminate it completely, according to new research released this week. Uzbek Forum, an international nongovernmental organization, investigated six regions of Uzbekistan to assess the prevalence of forced labor in the 2019 cotton harvest. Two independent human rights activists also conducted interviews and fact-finding missions in two other regions. They found…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New scientific training programme on sustainable fisheries launched under the auspices of UNESCO
~ Indonesia: ICRC visits Ibnu Abbas Pesantren, an Islamic boarding school for girls
~ Protecting media freedom and free speech when regulating digital platforms
~ IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt
~ Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response
~ France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria
~ Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System
~ Egypt: Rights Defender’s Relatives Arrested
~ Kosovo: War Crimes Indictment Advances Justice
~ My COVID-19 Story: Peacebuilding Skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter