Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Doubles Down on Trans Discrimination

Click to expand Image Transgender rights activists gather in front of the White House in Washington, DC, for a #WontBeErased rally, October 22, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster The Trump administration is moving ahead with a rule that would write transgender people out of sex discrimination protections in health care. While advocates fight the rule in court, transgender people will continue to face discriminatory treatment and refusals of care. This comes despite a United States Supreme Court ruling last week that affirmed employment protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender…

© Human Rights Watch -


