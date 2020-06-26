Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Court Rules Transgender Woman’s Firing Unlawful

Click to expand Image The Russian flag flies on a courthouse building in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 15 2020. © 2020 Alexander Koriakov/Kommersant/Sipa via AP Images A transgender woman in St. Petersburg, Russia has won a final court battle with a former employer who fired her in 2017 after she changed her legal gender. The woman, known as “Anna,” had worked for a decade as a quality control checker at a company that manufactured plates used in printing presses for candy wrappers. Her legal fight began in 2015 when she went to court after authorities refused a request to change her…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch


