Maldives: Extremist Groups Threaten Rights Activists

Click to expand Image Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Richard Drew (New York) –Groups that endorse violent ultra-nationalist or Islamist ideology have tried to shut down a leading women’s rights organization in the Maldives since mid-June 2020, and have threatened other activist groups, Human Rights Watch said today. But the Maldives government has failed to act against these groups. The government of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih should investigate and appropriately prosecute…

© Human Rights Watch -


