Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Take Action to Keep Water On in the US

Access to safe and affordable water is essential to human health and for following basic recommendations issued by US public health experts on proper hand hygiene to help prevent Covid-19 infection. Despite this, communities of color across the US, including Native Americans living on reservations, are facing Covid-19 without adequate access to water. In a new video, activists from around the US share how the rights to water and sanitation have been jeopardized in their communities, disproportionately affecting people of color, women, and children, mirroring the racial disparities evident in the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New scientific training programme on sustainable fisheries launched under the auspices of UNESCO
~ Indonesia: ICRC visits Ibnu Abbas Pesantren, an Islamic boarding school for girls
~ Protecting media freedom and free speech when regulating digital platforms
~ IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt
~ Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response
~ France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria
~ Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System
~ Egypt: Rights Defender’s Relatives Arrested
~ Kosovo: War Crimes Indictment Advances Justice
~ My COVID-19 Story: Peacebuilding Skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter