Human Rights Observatory

Protecting media freedom and free speech when regulating digital platforms

ReportsIn a legal paper published on June 25, Denis Masmejan, the secretary-general of the Swiss section of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), examines the legal bases, from the point of view of Swiss law and the Swiss constitution, of a possible future regulation of the online public debate. In this study funded by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), media law specialist Denis Masmejan defends the primacy of freedom of expression and freedom of the media

