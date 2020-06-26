Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Speak out against torture, an ‘abhorrent denial of human dignity’, urges UN chief

~ IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt
~ Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response
~ France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria
~ Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System
~ Egypt: Rights Defender’s Relatives Arrested
~ Kosovo: War Crimes Indictment Advances Justice
~ Coronavirus casts ‘huge shadow’ over Afghan life as multi-dimensional crisis continues
~ Brazil’s “fake news“ bill poses major threat to freedom to inform
~ Multi-partner initiative to study the impacts of Sargassum tides in the Caribbean and West Africa
~ Digital tools being used to track people as never before, warns UN rights chief
