Brazil’s “fake news“ bill poses major threat to freedom to inform

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the withdrawal of a bill to combat “fake news” that could be voted by the Brazilian senate today, because it contains a series of measure that pose a major threat to the freedom to inform and to privacy rights. A new bill that respects international free speech standards should be drafted after extensive public consultation, RSF says.The proposed “Brazilian Law on Internet Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency” (Draft Law No.

