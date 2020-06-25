Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan authorities asked to stop harassing leading investigative reporter

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Moroccan authorities to stop harassing Omar Radi, an investigative reporter and human right defender who has been summoned for questioning by security officials in Casablanca today.

© Reporters without borders -


