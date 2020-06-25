Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Enforced online repentance, Iran's new method of repression

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to discover that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are threatening and pressuring journalists in order to get them to post apologies online for their past posts and thereafter to stop posting.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Indonesia: Aceh community shows ‘best of humanity’ in pushing for Rohingya rescue
~ Independent website editor Nora Younis arrested in Cairo
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Buddhist perspective
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Hinduism perspective
~ UNESCO’s “Next Normal” campaign
~ Iran: Child Protection Law Positive, but Insufficient
~ Sudan: Prioritize Justice and Institutional Reforms
~ Rights Groups Go to Court Over US Challenge to Human Rights
~ Nicaragua: Doctors Fired for Covid-19 Comments
~ Congo Graft Trial – Major Step or Political Theater?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter